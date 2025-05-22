RNC tickets driver for passing school bus in Labrador City

Last Friday the RNC received a report related to a vehicle passing a school bus while it was stopped with lights flashing on Bartlett Drive in Labrador City.

The bus came to a stop in the area at approximately 8:40 a.m., and after the lights were engaged, a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, passed the school bus.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and identify the 24-year-old male operator who was ticketed for passing the bus.

The penalties for passing a school bus are six demerit points and up to $1,200 in fines.