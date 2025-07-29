RNC seize firearms, make arrest in York Harbour

The RNC have charged a man in connection with firearms offences in York Harbour.

Police visited a residence in York Harbour in connection with an ongoing investigation related to firearms offences. A search warrant was executed on the property, resulting in the seizure of illegal firearms.

A 49-year-old male from York Harbour has been charged with the following offences:

Careless use of a firearm

Contravention of use, storage, handling and transport regulations

Possession at an unauthorized location

Possession of a prohibited (and restricted) firearm with ammunition

The accused has been released from custody to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.