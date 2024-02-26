RNC seeks assistance from the public in collision investigation

The RNC is investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred in St. John’s. On Feb. 25 at 8 p.m., police responded to a collision that occurred on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive near the intersection of Ruby Line. The 33-year-old driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was sent to hospital with serious injuries where he remains today.

The RNC is appealing to the public for help with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information to assist, or anyone with video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area in the lead up to the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.