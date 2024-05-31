RNC Seeks Assistance from the Public in Collision Investigation

The RNC is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in Conception Bay South.

On Thursday, around 8 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle collision on the Conception Bay Highway in Manuels between the intersection of Cherry Lane and Topsail Road. The motorcyclist was sent to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries – the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

RNC Collision Analysts are working to determine exactly what caused the collision and are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information to assist, or anyone with video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area in the lead up to the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.