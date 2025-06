Police are looking for your help as they investigate a suspicious fire in St. John’s on Sunday, June 8.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, RNC officers were called to a vehicle fire on Druken Crescent. Police found a vehicle with significant damage in the driveway of a home that had also sustained damage.

RNC believe the fire is suspicious. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact RNC or Crime Stoppers.