RNC seeking public assistance after report of collision

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are seeking witnesses and video following a report of a motor vehicle collision in Paradise.

Patrol officers received a report of a motor vehicle collision, believed to have occurred on November 5, 2023, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Sobeys grocery store, located on Topsail Road in Paradise.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are seeking any witnesses and video footage in the area around the noted time.

The RNC is asking that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).