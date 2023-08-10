RNC seeking information on missing man

Police continue to seek information related to missing person, Joe Whelan, of St. John’s.

Whelan was last seen in the area of Windemere Road in the Goulds region of St. John’s on Aug. 1, shortly before midnight. Investigators have received information to suggest somebody was picked up in a grey or silver SUV around that time in the Fourth Pond Road area. The investigative team are seeking anyone who may have been in the area operating a vehicle at that time.

Whelan is described to be about five feet and nine inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. His clothing description when he was last seen included grey shorts, a dark-grey T-shirt and black sneakers.

Investigators are requesting that residents and business owners of Goulds and Petty Harbour check outdoor video footage, such as CCTV or dash-camera, for any activity overnight from Aug. 1-2. The RNC has concerns for his safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000.