RNC seeking information following collision

The RNC is seeking help from the public following a collision in St. John’s that caused significant property damage to a home. Just before 12:30 a.m. today, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Elizabeth Avenue where a vehicle left the road and crashed into a home. The occupants of the home were not injured. However, the 20-year-old male driver was transported to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area of Elizabeth Avenue between Downing Street and Portugal Cove Road, around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.