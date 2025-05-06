RNC seeking help from the public after robbery and assault in St. John’s

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a man in connection to a robbery and assault in St. John’s that occurred early on Sunday morning.

Police received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian collision. When officers arrived on the scene, they were approached by a male who reported he was stabbed during a robbery.

Police charged 27-year-old Rashid Mohamed Amin with robbery, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators believe there were other people involved and are looking to speak to any witnesses and obtain video footage from the area of Elizabeth Avenue, Whiteway Street and Cowperthwaite Court, between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.