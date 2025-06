The RNC is searching for Michael Legge of St. John’s, wanted on intimate partner violence related offences. The 32-year-old male is described as being approximately 6’1” tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information to assist in locating Legge is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.