The RNC is searching for wanted person, Michael Pippy of St. John’s.

46-year-old Pippy, is accused of assault causing bodily harm, choking, breach of a probation order, and failing to comply with a release order, for his role in violent events in St. John’s earlier this month.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist in locating Pippy to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.