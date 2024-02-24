RNC searching for missing teen

The RNC are once again searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing in the centre city area of St. John’s wearing a red hoodie, black pants, black shirt and white sneakers.

Zachary Conway is described as five feet, six inches tall, with blonde hair and greenish-blue eyes.

For context, Conway was most recently reported missing, but later found, in October of 2023 and again in January of this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.