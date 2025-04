The RNC are searching for a missing man who was last heard from on April 15.

Walter Barrett is believed to be possibly in the Bay Roberts area and may have his dog, Izzy, an older grey and white sheep dog with him.

He is believed to be driving a white Honda Odyssey, NL licence plate JRJ-365. There are concerns for his mental health and well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).