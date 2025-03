The RNC is searching for missing person, Romaine Keefe, reported missing from St. John’s.

The 40-year-old female is described as being approximately 5’4” tall, and 225 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Keefe was last seen on March 22 at 1 p.m. in the area of Cochrane Street. There is no clothing description available.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Keefe is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.