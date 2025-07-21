RNC searching for missing person, Michael Starkes

The RNC is searching for missing person, Michael Starkes, reported missing from St. John’s.

The 40-year-old is described as 5’10”, 180 lbs, with shaved head, and brown/grey facial hair. He was last seen in the area of Pennywell Road at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday. He was operating a white Kia Soul, which was located last night in the area of Red Head Road in Flatrock.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Starkes is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.