RNC searching for missing person – Magan O’Brien 

The RNC is searching for missing person, Magan O’Brien, of St. John’s.

The 36-year-old was last seen Sunday (August 11) in the downtown area of St. John’s. O’Brien is described to be 5’6” tall, 100 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.O’Brien was last seen wearing leggings, and a pink jacket. She also has a flower tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of O’Brien is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.