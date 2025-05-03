RNC searching for missing person

The RNC is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person, Sandra Merkuratsuk of St. John’s.

Merkuratsuk was last seen and heard from on Monday, April. 28, when leaving her residence.

Merkuratsuk can be described as having long black hair, brown eyes, weighing approximately 100 pounds, and 5 foot 2. Merkuratsuk was last seen wearing a red jacket. She frequents the downtown area of St. John’s, and there are concerns for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.