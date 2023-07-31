RNC searching for missing people

Police are searching for two missing people. After receiving a missing person report on July 29, the RNC is requesting the assistance of the community with locating missing persons – 31-year-old Derek Musser and 24-year-old Claire Hargrave, who had been residing in the downtown area of St. John’s.

They are believed to be operating a grey 2012 Jeep Compass SUV, with license plate JNG 288. They also have a mixed-breed medium sized black dog named Sexton. Musser is also known as Atticus Emery, Atticus Hargrave or Atticus Hargrove. Hargrave is also known as Claire Emery, Claire Emery Hargrave or Freja Hargrave. The pair may have been attempting to travel across the province, but have not been in contact with family since late June.

Musser is described to be six feet tall, 210 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both of his arms. Hargrave is described to be five feet and four inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder length sandy blonde hair. She has a tattoo of flowers across her chest.

The RNC has concerns for their safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to their whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.