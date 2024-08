The RNC is searching for a missing person, Nicholas Kennedy of Mount Pearl.

The 15-year-old was last seen July 5 in the Spruce Avenue area. Kennedy is described to be 5’8” tall, 145 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Kennedy is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.