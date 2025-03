The RNC is looking to locate Francis Mallard, wanted for arrest on the Northeast Avalon.

The 34-year-old is wanted in connection with multiple court order breaches. He is 5’9” tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes. Contact police immediately at 911 if Mallard is sighted.

Anyone with information to assist in locating Mallard is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.