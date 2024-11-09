RNC Searching for Assault Suspect

The RNC is looking for a young person responsible for an assault in St. John’s.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Curling Place. A woman had sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries. A 17-year-old male, believed to be responsible for the assault, had fled the home prior to police arrival. The youth suspect is known to the injured woman. This was a targeted attack.

The 17-year-old male suspect was wearing a black fur-hooded jacket, a red sweater, blue pants, Timberland boots and was carrying a back-pack. He is believed to be evading police and the RNC is looking to the public for help in locating him.

The RNC is asking anyone with information or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the west end of St. John’s that may assist in locating the suspect to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

The identity of the suspect is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.