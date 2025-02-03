RNC Search for Missing Person in Corner Brook

Corner Brook RNC is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing person, Donna Hynes of Corner Brook.

Hynes was last seen on Friday on Wheelers Road in Corner Brook. Hynes is described as being about 5 foot 4 inches, 200 pounds, with blue eyes, and dark hair. Hynes was last seen operating a 2010 Grey Chevrolet Cobalt with license plate JJX 395.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Hynes is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).