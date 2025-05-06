RNC responds to dump truck collision near Corner Brook

The RNC is investigating following a dramatic vehicle collision in western Newfoundland.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a single vehicle collision involving a dump truck approximately three kilometers west of Corner Brook on the Trans Canada Highway.

The dump truck, which was not carrying a load at the time, appears to have been travelling westbound when it crossed over into oncoming traffic, left the road and came to a stop in a ditch. There was extensive damage to the vehicle and the lone occupant, a 46-year-old male driver, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and RNC collision analysts are asking anyone with information, or any video footage (CCTV or dash-cam) from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision, to please contact the RNC at 709-637-4100.