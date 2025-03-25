RNC respond to threats and property damage in progress call in Goulds, Youth arrested

On Monday evening, the RNC were called to a residence in Goulds to a report of uttering threats and property damage in progress.

When police arrived on the scene, the male suspect had already left the area.

Officers spoke with the complainant and noted damages to the home.

Later, police located and arrested the youth in the area, charging him with uttering threats, property damage, breach of release order, breach of probation, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

He was held for court.