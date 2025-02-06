RNC removes post-secondary requirements for new applicants

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has started recruiting candidates for its January 2026 Cadet Training Program.

The police have updated application qualifications to remove post-secondary requirements. This allows for consideration of applicants who have other life experiences and increases consistency with other provincial and federal police agencies.

The application and selection process includes written, oral, and physical components.

To become an RNC officer, successful candidates complete a 36-week training program at the Atlantic Police Academy in Prince Edward Island. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates may be assigned to serve in any jurisdiction of the RNC.