RNC reminds motorists of road safety

With summer vacation fast approaching, the RNC is reminding the public of the importance of safe driving with an anticipated increase in summer traffic and outdoor activities.

Residents can expect to see pedestrians and bicyclists, more frequent activity near roadways, and an overall higher volume of traffic.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speeds in residential areas, especially around playgrounds or areas where children frequently gather, watch out for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, avoid distractions and stay alert, be cautious of wildlife, check road conditions, and never drive impaired.