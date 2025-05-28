RNC reminding motorists to slow down in Construction Zones

The RNC in Corner Brook is reminding the public to slow down in construction zones following speeding infractions in the region.

Police have increased patrols to coincide with the start of what is typically a busy construction season. A traffic safety initiative in a construction zone on the Trans-Canada Highway near George’s Lake yielded multiple speed-related offences, resulting in tickets issued. RNC officers will continue to monitor traffic activity in construction zones across all RNC jurisdictions as the season progresses.

With fines doubled in construction zones, the expense to operators ranges from $130 to $1,170.