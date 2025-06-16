RNC recruiting in Pasadena

This week the RNC will be holding a recruitment event in Pasadena. Recruiters will be onsite and will be available to answer questions from hopeful applicants.

Those interested in a career in policing are encouraged to sign up to get a first look at the physical demands of police work through the Physical Abilities Requirement Evaluation. The PARE is a fitness test performed as part of the RNC application and screening process.

Those in Western Newfoundland who wish to participate in the Pre-PARE on Tuesday (June 17) should email: [email protected] to reserve their one-hour timeslot.

A $15,000 bursary will be granted to each successful RNC recruit, based on a three-year return to service agreement.