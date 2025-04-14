RNC provides update on possible weapons offence in St. John’s

Just before 9:00 p.m. last night the RNC responded to reports of what was believed to be the sound of gunshots in the west end of St. John’s.

The call prompted police to issue an alert via social media asking those on Thorburn Road, near the Avalon Mall to shelter in place.

Witnesses indicated they saw a verbal argument between two individuals in the same area. Multiple police units attended and contained the area until it was deemed safe.

The matter remains under investigation and there is no danger to the public at this time.