RNC provides tips to help prevent property theft

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is reminding residents of the importance of protecting personal property.

Historically, the summer months have the highest reported incidents of break and enters in RNC jurisdictions. These are crimes of opportunity. Proactive measures like securing belongings and being aware of surroundings can help deter and prevent thieves from getting away with your belongings.

Protect yourself from being targeted by:

· Keeping valuables out of sight. Always bring items inside your house, garage or shed where they can be locked away securely.

· Ensure that ladders, garden equipment and work tools are removed from the property. These items could potentially be used to break into your home.

· Do not hide keys in secret places. Instead, leave a house key with a trusted neighbor or friend.

· Secure your home and surroundings and have a well-lit exterior.

· Place valuable and irreplaceable items in a safe or a safety deposit box, or remove the items from plain view and hide them somewhere safe.

· Give your home the appearance of being occupied. Turn lights on timers and leave the radio on. Arrange for a neighbour to regularly check on your home, mow your lawn, move vehicles in the driveway and check your mail.

· Never advertise your absence on social media.



The RNC continues to encourage residents to report suspicious activity by calling 709-729-8000.