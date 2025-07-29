RNC promoting personal safety 

As festival season continues on the Northeast Avalon, the RNC is encouraging residents to look out for one another especially where alcohol and drugs are involved.
Substances can affect decision-making and lower awareness, which may increase the risk of harm. Whether you’re at a party, bar, or beach, plan ahead and have open conversations with friends.
Here’s a few simple tips to help you stay safe while being social:
- Agree to a buddy system. Stick with people you trust.
- Keep your phone charged and share your location with friends and family.
- Keep your belongings secure at all times.
- Watch your drink being made and do not leave it unattended.
- Know your limit. Obtain medical assistance immediately for anyone displaying symptoms of illness or loss of consciousness.
- Do not drive impaired. Arrange a sober ride home, get a cab or book a ride-share.
- Do not accept transportation from an operator of a vehicle that is not connected to a licensed transport service, or not confirmed through the use of a ride-share application.