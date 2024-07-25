RNC Partners With Highway Enforcement to Promote Safe Driving

A joint operation between Highway Enforcement Officers and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has resulted in dozens of tickets issued on the Northeast Avalon.

Multiple traffic safety checkpoints were held during ‘Operation Safe Drive’ focused on motorcycle noise, commercial vehicle safety, and licensing and equipment compliance. There were three dozen tickets issued, for things like insecure cargo, unregistered vehicles, invalid driver’s license, and other licensing and registration infractions. There was one motorcycle that was sent for a mechanical inspection by Highway Enforcement Officers due to an exhaust issue.

Officers did observe multiple vehicles actively avoid and flee the checkpoint operations. In one case, a vehicle was observed reversing up an on-ramp to the Trans-Canada Highway. The vehicle was stopped a short time later and the operator issued a ticket for the moving violation, as well as operating an unregistered vehicle and using a defective license plate. There is an ongoing investigation related to a motorcycle that fled the scene of an inspection site on Topsail Road in Paradise.