RNC Participating in Canada Road Safety Week

Today marks the beginning of Canada Road Safety Week, a 7 day national campaign aimed at making Canada’s roads the safest in the world. This annual awareness campaign is designed to increase public compliance with safe driving measures to save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. The focus of this campaign continues to be on the elimination of impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and driving without a seatbelt.

This year’s campaign theme is “Road Safety — Every Road. Every Day.