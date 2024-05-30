RNC Participating in 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run

The RNC is joining other uniformed service members to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday. The run begins at 10 a.m. from Paradise Park and heads down Topsail Road to the Mount Pearl city depot. Participants then continue along Kenmount Road to the finish line at Capital Subaru at 150 Kenmount Road in St. John’s.

Motorists along the running route should anticipate delays and obey event marshals.

A number of organized runs and walks are taking place throughout the province as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Funds raised remain in the province and are used to support Special Olympics Newfoundland and Labrador athletes.