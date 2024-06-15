RNC Officers Recognized by MADD Canada

Five Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were recognized for their dedication to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

The annual Team Nick Coates Awards took place at RNC Headquarters in St. John’s. The award is named in honour of Nick Coates, who was killed by an impaired driver in August 2013.

The awards recognize police officers for their efforts to detect and apprehend impaired drivers. Officers who have taken a minimum of 12 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Gold Award. Officers who have taken at least eight impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Silver Award.

The RNC would like to congratulate the following officers for their dedication to increasing safety in our communities:

Silver

· Cst. Michael Burton –Eight arrests, RNC Provincial Headquarters, St. John’s.

· Cst. Shane McClafferty – Eight arrests, Mount Pearl Detachment.

· Cst. Kyle Morrissey – Eight arrests, Mount Pearl Detachment.

Gold

· Cst. Geoffrey Heffernan – 22 arrests, Mount Pearl Detachment.

· Cst. Cody Langmead – 21 arrests, RNC Provincial Headquarters, St. John’s.

Cst. Geoffrey Heffernan was additionally recognized as a Top Performer.