RNC nab two drivers travelling at excessive speeds – one at 190km/hr on Pitts Memorial

Police removed two aggressive drivers from the roadways in recent days on the Northeast Avalon.

On Sunday, at 4 p.m., a member of RNC was conducting traffic safety enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway when a vehicle was clocked travelling 161 km/hr in the 100 km/hr speed limit zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop with the speeding vehicle a short time later, determining the operator did not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle’s registration had expired. The operator, a 38-year-old male from Creston, was issued summary offence tickets and a driving suspension.

On Monday, just after 6 p.m., police stopped a vehicle travelling 190 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on Pitts Memorial Drive. The vehicle was stopped a short time later by a traffic services officer. The operator, an 18-year-old male of St. John’s, was issued a summary offence ticket, a driving suspension, and had his vehicle seized.