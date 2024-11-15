RNC Makes Multiple Arrests for Impaired Driving

The RNC) has made two impaired driving arrests in western Newfoundland.

On Thursday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to Irishtown following a report of a single-vehicle crash. Responding officers located a vehicle in a ditch, and identified the lone occupant who did not require medical support.

Following an investigation, the driver, a 54-year-old female, was charged with impaired operation and operating a motor vehicle while over 80 mg of alcohol. Her driver’s license was suspended and vehicle seized. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

Today, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Operational Patrol Services conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on a parking lot on Confederation Drive in Corner Brook. The operator was believed to be impaired by alcohol.

The 31-year-old male driver of the vehicle was charged with impaired operation and operating a motor vehicle over 80 mg of alcohol. His driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was seized from the scene. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.