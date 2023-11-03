RNC Make Sexual Violence Arrest in St. John’s

Police have made an arrest following a report of a sexual assault earlier this week.

Dennis Murphy, 63, of St. John’s, has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and failure to comply with court orders. On Tuesday, the RNC received a report that sexual violence had occurred overnight in a residential area of downtown St. John’s. A 31-year-old female had sustained physical injuries.

The RNC is asking that anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.