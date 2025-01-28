News

RNC make arrests, recover stolen property after break-in

Posted: January 28, 2025 3:57 pm
By Web Team

The RNC made arrests and recovered stolen property following a break and enter in St. John’s.

Just after 5 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a break and enter at a business on Water Street. Responding officers determined that two males had broken a glass storefront and proceeded to steal a one-of-a-kind piece of merchandise displayed on a mannequin. The suspects had fled the area prior to police arrival. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division were engaged to support the investigation.

A few hours later, two males were in custody in connection with the break-in, and the merchandise was recovered and returned to the business.

The accused males were held in custody to appear in provincial court on the following charges:

Ryan Pearcey, 30

–       Break and enter

–       Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Donald Hammond, 31

–       Break and enter

–       Failure to comply with a release order

–       Breach of probation order

