RNC make arrests following Labrador West break-in

The RNC has arrested two males after responding to a break-and-enter in Labrador City.

On Saturday, at approximately 5:30 a.m., police received a report of a break-and-enter that had just occurred on Churchill Street. Responding officers determined that two individuals believed to be in possession of stolen property connected fled the area on foot. Two men were placed under arrest a short time later in the area of Vanier Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, the following charges were laid:

Matthew Dicker, 33, Natuashish

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Two counts of theft

Two counts of trespassing at night

Breach of probation order

Tyson Priddle, 23, Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Two counts of theft

Trespassing at night

Breach of probation order

The accused were held in custody to appear in provincial court.