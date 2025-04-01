RNC make arrests following Labrador West break-in

The RNC has arrested two males after responding to a break-and-enter in Labrador City.
On Saturday, at approximately 5:30 a.m., police received a report of a break-and-enter that had just occurred on Churchill Street. Responding officers determined that two individuals believed to be in possession of stolen property connected fled the area on foot. Two men were placed under arrest a short time later in the area of Vanier Avenue.
As a result of the investigation, the following charges were laid:
Matthew Dicker, 33, Natuashish
- Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- Two counts of theft
- Two counts of trespassing at night
- Breach of probation order
Tyson Priddle, 23, Happy Valley-Goose Bay
- Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- Two counts of theft
- Trespassing at night
- Breach of probation order
The accused were held in custody to appear in provincial court.