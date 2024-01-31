RNC make arrest related to intimate partner violence

The RNC has made an arrest following an investigation related to intimate partner violence in St. John’s.

On Monday, the RNC was informed about multiple events that occurred between August 2023 and January 27, 2024, at a residence in the east end of the city.

A 22-year-old male was charged with property damage, uttering threats, sexual assault, criminal harassment, assault with a weapon, and two counts of assault. The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court in connection with the charges.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

The Intimate Partner Violence Unit is available to assist and support victims of intimate partner violence by advising on available resources, criminal investigation information and court process support.

Additionally, Clare’s Law gives people at risk of intimate partner violence a way to get information about their intimate partner to make informed choices about their safety. A request for disclosure as part of Clare’s Law can be made online.