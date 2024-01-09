RNC make arrest following string of break-ins

The RNC has made an arrest following an investigation into a string of break-ins at businesses on the Northeast Avalon. Police launched an investigation into the events, engaging multiple units of the RNC. As a result, 35-year-old Ryan King, of St. John’s, is believed to be responsible for 10 incidents of commercial break and enter between Dec. 24 and Jan. 6, as well as two earlier incidents in 2023.

On Jan. 6, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision, where it was determined a stolen vehicle was being operated by King. The accused was placed under arrest at the scene.

The accused has been charged with the following offences:

Twelve counts of break and enter

Eleven counts of possession of a break-in instrument

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Eleven counts of breach of probation order

The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court in connection with the charges.