RNC make arrest following firearms offences in St. John’s

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has made a firearms-related arrest in downtown St. John’s.

RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a firearms offence on George Street at approximately 1:20 a.m. today, September 5. Upon arrival, responding officers determined that an altercation had occurred in the area whereby a male presented a firearm before being restrained by private security. RNC patrol officers arrested the male at the scene and seized the firearm in his possession.

As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Dylan Callendar of St. John’s was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with knowledge it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with ammunition

The accused was held in custody and appeared in Provincial Court earlier today.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist investigators to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.