RNC make arrest following downtown assault

The RNC has arrested a female in connection with a report of an assault in St. John’s.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, shortly after 3 a.m., the RNC received a report of an assault that had occurred on George Street. Investigating officers determined that a female had sustained minor physical injuries following an interaction with another female.

Following an investigation, a 22-year-old female from St. John’s was arrested and charged with assault. The accused was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on May 8.