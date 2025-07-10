RNC make arrest following disturbance

The RNC made an arrest after responding to a disturbance in Corner Brook.

On Wednesday, just before 9 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in progress in the area of Riverhead Road. Officers located two individuals with minor physical injuries. A short time later, a male believed to be responsible for the injuries was located at a nearby residence.

The 37-year-old male from Corner Brook was placed under arrest and has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of assault

Property damage

Resisting arrest

Failure to comply with a release order

The accused was held in custody to appear in court.