RNC make arrest following assault in Mount Pearl Sunday evening

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary made an arrest last night in connection with a report of an assault on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl.

On Sunday, August 6, at approximately 8:15 p.m. RNC responded to a residence on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl following a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contained the home and initiated communication with occupants of the property. A short time later, officers took a 39-year-old male into custody without incident.

The RNC Criminal Investigation Division were engaged to investigate and a crime scene is being maintained at the property on Riverview Avenue as the investigation is ongoing.

A 39-year-old male from Mount Pearl has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing and the RNC request that anyone who has information to assist the investigation contact the RNC or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

Earlier story:

There has been a large police presence on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl since late Sunday night into this morning.

RNC has advised the public of this presence via social media.

It is unsure at this time what the RNC are investigating on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl but they say “The situation has just been resolved. We will continue to be in the area for the next hour. We ask the public to avoid the area while we conduct our investigation.

RNC say there are no immediate concerns for the public safety at this time.