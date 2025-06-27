RNC launch graffiti tip line

The RNC has established a tip line as another means of identifying and locating those responsible for large volumes of graffiti on the Northeast Avalon. This activity is most prevalent at night, in areas often accessible only by foot, and can be done with the quick flick of a hand making it difficult to catch people in the act, so the RNC is asking for the public’s help.

The tip line will allow the public to provide the RNC with the names of taggers, new pieces of graffiti and locations, or any other information that could lead investigators to the persons responsible.

The RNC has received reports of tagging on small businesses, residential properties, public property, memorial sites, municipal structures, and signage – all which have been damaged or destroyed by spray paint.

The General Investigation Unit can be reached directly at 709-729-8800. Reports of crimes in progress should be made by calling 911.