RNC issues tips to prevent porch parcel thefts

With holiday shopping in full swing, the RNC is providing tips to prevent parcel thefts from porches.

Police recommend several tips such as having deliveries sent to a workplace, or a friend’s home where someone will be available to receive the delivery. Additionally, you can arrange for a trusted neighbour to collect your package if you’re not home.

You can also coordinate delivery times for a time when you know you will be home.

Many companies offer the option of holding a package, delivery alerts, and requesting a signature on delivery.

Police also recommend installing a home surveillance system.