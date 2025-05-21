RNC issues over 500 tickets during Canada Road Safety Week

The RNC caught several driver infractions during Canada Road Safety Week.

Police issued over 500 tickets for infractions including impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and driving without a seatbelt.

Officers on the Northeast Avalon, Corner Brook Region and in Labrador West issued 549 tickets, predominantly related to speeding.

An 18-year-old driver was caught in Mount Pearl travelling more than double the posted speed limit. The highest speed recorded was 162 km/h. The 20-year-old driver in this case was caught on Peacekeepers Way.

Other offences resulting in tickets issued included cell phone usage, licensing and insurance infractions, defective equipment, and insecure cargo. There were five impaired drivers detected throughout the week; a total of 23 vehicles were seized, and 12 drivers had their licenses suspended.