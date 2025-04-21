News

RNC issue numerous speeding tickets over Easter weekend

Posted: April 21, 2025 4:04 pm
By Web Team

The RNC held a traffic blitz heading into the Easter weekend and issued a number of tickets for speeding and distracted driving. Police say over the course of just one day, the RNC issued 21 tickets for speeding alone.

Police took advantage of a sunny warm day on April 18th and set up a traffic blitz in an area of the Trans- Canada Highway at Paddys Pond just outside of the capital city. The RNC say in total, 21 tickets were issued – all related to drivers going above the speed limit. The RNC are reminding motorists to slow down, or risk significant fines and demerit points.

